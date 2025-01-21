Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 370 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.93 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

