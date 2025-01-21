Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 426 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of CRA International worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter worth $221,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $1,436,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,060,433.60. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Trading Down 0.1 %

CRAI opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.21. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.23 and a 12-month high of $210.70.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $167.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 24.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRAI

About CRA International

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.