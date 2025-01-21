Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,173 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $98,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6,387.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 964,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger bought 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,090.70. The trade was a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $563,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

