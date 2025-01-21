Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 936 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,319 shares of company stock worth $6,794,748. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.6 %

DAL stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.