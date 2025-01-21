Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,548 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $75.78.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.79.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

