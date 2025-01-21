Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

