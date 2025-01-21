Avanza Fonder AB Buys New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.