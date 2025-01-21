Avanza Fonder AB Buys Shares of 8,281 Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cryoport by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $54,972.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,847.62. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,424.66. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,869 shares of company stock worth $735,673 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Cryoport Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $370.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

