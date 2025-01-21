Avanza Fonder AB Invests $84,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 26,576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total value of $784,065.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,879.47. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $365.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.33 and a 200 day moving average of $328.19. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.52 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

