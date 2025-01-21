AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXA stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. AXA has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

