Barclays PLC Grows Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 43.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Provident Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

