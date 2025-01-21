Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Bellway has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

