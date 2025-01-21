BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,147,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 9,514,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.8 days.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

Get BHP Group alerts:

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.