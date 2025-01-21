BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,147,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 9,514,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.8 days.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP Group stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.
About BHP Group
