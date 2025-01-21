BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 143,667 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $526,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $392,000.

TCPC opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $766.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a current ratio of 39.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.66%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is -271.99%.

In other news, President Jason Mehring bought 4,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,200.20. This trade represents a 29.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

