Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 85.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Block by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Block by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,103,280. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,560. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

