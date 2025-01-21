Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Block by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in Block by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Block by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Block by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,280. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $129,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,057.48. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,185. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

