Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 210.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHM opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.73. Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Bluerock Homes Trust Cuts Dividend

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

