BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSM. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSM stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.