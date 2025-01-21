Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.10. The company has a market cap of $353.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.