Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Visa by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 10,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Visa by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 97,655 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $319.97 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $321.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $596.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.92.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

