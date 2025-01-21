Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.19 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

