Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.19 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

