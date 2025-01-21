Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 527 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in NiSource were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NiSource Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NI opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. NiSource’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.