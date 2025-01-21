Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 1,207 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 184.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ING opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.47. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

ING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

