Brooklyn Investment Group Has $26,000 Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 61,750.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Premier were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,105,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,973,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 97,458 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Premier by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 468,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 245,239 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $403,331.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,060.48. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,708.56. The trade was a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,425 shares of company stock worth $1,320,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.43. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $248.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Premier had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

