Brooklyn Investment Group Has $32,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.46. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $123.78 and a twelve month high of $166.47.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.