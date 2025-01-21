Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $30,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $627.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.91. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.66. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

