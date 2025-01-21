Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $32,000 in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 18.5% during the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,715,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 25.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 28,554.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 3.9 %

TRML stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.36. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Tourmaline Bio Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

