Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $27,000 Investment in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRGX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 74.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

