Brooklyn Investment Group Takes Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMMT. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 192.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $15,154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 167.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMMT. Citigroup downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of -0.87.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

