California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in California Resources by 61.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $70,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in California Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in California Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $488,927.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $475,603.25. This trade represents a 50.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.62. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on California Resources

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.