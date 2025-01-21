Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,466,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 1,391,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 287.6 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
CDUAF stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
