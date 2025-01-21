Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,466,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 1,391,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 287.6 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

CDUAF stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

