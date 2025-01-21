Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,839,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,720,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,149.7 days.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $42.62.
About Canadian Western Bank
