Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,839,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,720,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,149.7 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

