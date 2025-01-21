Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,773.84 ($58.86) and traded as high as GBX 4,837.80 ($59.65). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,820 ($59.43), with a volume of 48,883 shares.

Capital Gearing Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,650.79 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,773.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,759.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Yates bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,755 ($58.63) per share, for a total transaction of £47,550 ($58,631.32). Also, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,786 ($59.01) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.22 ($37,001.50). Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

