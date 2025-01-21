Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $400.46 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $302.08 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.55. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.