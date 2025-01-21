Castings (LON:CGS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.56 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 267.28 ($3.30). Castings shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.19), with a volume of 15,616 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castings from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 340 ($4.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.27. The firm has a market cap of £112.56 million, a PE ratio of 681.58 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 4.21 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,736.84%.

In other Castings news, insider Adam Vicary acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,005 ($4,938.35). 21.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

