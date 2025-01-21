CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $165.24 and a 52 week high of $260.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.