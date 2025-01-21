CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.14. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

CGX Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$50.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

