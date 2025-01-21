China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,376,800 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 2,263,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CCVTF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. China Conch Venture has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

