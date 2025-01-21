China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,492,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 2,335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Price Performance
Shares of CPWIF stock opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$0.44.
