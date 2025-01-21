China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,711,400 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 8,151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 757.5 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
Shares of CRWOF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.
China Railway Group Company Profile
