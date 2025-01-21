Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.63 and traded as high as $167.62. Christian Dior shares last traded at $163.86, with a volume of 749 shares traded.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.15.

Christian Dior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.