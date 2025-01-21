Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Cintas by 28.2% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 32.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 38,533.3% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

CTAS stock opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $146.63 and a 52 week high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

