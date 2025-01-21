Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,706 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.66.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

