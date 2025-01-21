Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.