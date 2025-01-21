Clarius Group LLC Has $183,000 Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sana Biotechnology worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 126.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 178,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,609,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 276,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,474,406.39. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANA. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.