Clarius Group LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after buying an additional 4,035,048 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,520 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,125 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WY opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.