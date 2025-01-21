Clarius Group LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% in the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,751,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $353.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

