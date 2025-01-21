Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 168,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,923,837.96. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $144.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.