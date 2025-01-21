Clarius Group LLC Invests $170,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,939 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,471,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $124,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $383,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 236,619 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,374 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 160,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

